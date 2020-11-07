Protestors line street before “Freedom” rally
“Freedom” rally attendees lined Talbot Street in front of East Elgin Community Complex sometimes chanting “freedom” and displaying signs in advance of the rally, which includes speakers and a march.
Sign messages pictured include:
- COVID-19 = Evil Agenda
- Do what is right, not what is easy
- I’d rather die of COVID-19 than loneliness
- You stand for nothing, you fall for everything
- Freedom is essential
- Is wearing a mask one of God givin (sic) freedoms? NO! so stop this plandemic
- On the road 2 de-mask-us
- Quarantine is when you isolate infected people, tyranny is when you threaten healthy ones with prison or fines if they don’t stay home
- A Canadian flag, turned on its side, marked with the words: “COVID huge lie” “Trump” “Trump” “Freedom”
- Freedom
- Standing together against government overeach (sic)
- Practice media distancing
- No to tyranny – take action – be united – be free
- Our charter of rights and freedoms is not suspended for COVID-19
- Love over fear