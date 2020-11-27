Record set for new COVID-19 cases in Ontario

Ontario set a record on Friday, Nov. 27, with 1,855 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the province.

Locally, Southwestern Public Health was reporting five cases in St. Thomas and area, two in Bayham, two in Central Elgin and one in Dutton Dunwich.

In Oxford, 19 cases were being tracked in Woodstock and area, seven in Ingersoll and area, four in Norwich, four in Zorra, three in Blandford-Blenheim, three in Tillsonburg and one in East Zorra-Tavistock.

Two persons are reported as hospitalized, with one in an intensive care unit.