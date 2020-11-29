Seven new cases in Woodstock

Southwestern Public Health was reporting seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Thomas and area on Sunday, Nov. 29, up by one from the previous day.

Elgin County remained steady at three cases in Aylmer and area, two in Central Elgin and one each in Bayham and Dutton Dunwich.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area saw a large increase to 29 cases from 22. Ingersoll and area remained at eight cases, Tillsonburg at four, Zorra at four and East Zorra-Tavistock at one.

Blandford-Blenheim decreased to two cases from one, Norwich increased to three cases from two and a new case appeared in South-West Oxford.

Across Ontario, 1,708 new cases were confirmed on Sunday, down from 1,822 the previous day.