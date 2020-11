About 750 protestors, some from as far as Toronto, marched through Aylmer on Saturday, Nov. 7, against COVID-19 pandemic precautions, insisting every Canadian should be free to choose what measures they did or didn’t take. The march started almost an hour later than expected, and by 4 p.m. was heading back to its starting point at East Elgin Community Complex. More in the Nov. 11 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)