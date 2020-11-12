Sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases in Oxford

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oxford took a sharp swing upward on Thursday, Nov. 12, Southwestern Public Health reported.

Locally, the number of ongoing cases in Aylmer and area dropped to four from five, while St. Thomas and area continued to have one.

But in Oxford, cases increased almost across the board, with Woodstock and area rising to 17 cases from 15, Norwich to 11 from nine, South-West Oxford to four from three, Ingersoll and area to three from one, and Blandford-Blenheim, East Zorra-Tavistock and Tillsonburg to two each from one each.

Zorra held steady at two cases.

Across Ontario, for the third day in a row a record high was set for confirmed new cases with 1,575.