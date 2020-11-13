SIU called in over serious crash

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit, which investigates police conduct, is looking into a serious crash at Imperial Road and Ron McNeil Line on Thursday night, Nov. 12.

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police Constable Troy Carlson reported that the three-vehicle collision took place at about 10:24 p.m., and involved a pickup truck, a car and a transport truck.

The pickup truck had been the subject earlier that night of a report made to the OPP of a possibly impaired driver.

Const. Carlson said the driver and lone occupant of the pickup was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the driver and lone occupant of the car with serious injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the transport truck was not reportedly injured.

Police continue to investigate the crash, Const. Carlson said, but because the SIU was now involved could not release further details for now.