Three new COVID-19 cases in Aylmer

Southwestern Public Health was tracking five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aylmer and area on Wednesday, Nov. 11, up from two the previous day.

A new case also appeared in St. Thomas and area.

Bayham, which had dropped to four cases on Tuesday from 32, went to zero, but a “presumptive” case has been diagnosed in someone from Straffordville Public School.

In Oxford, it’s worse. Cases in Woodstock and area increased to 15 from 11, and in Norwich and area to nine from six.

Three new cases appeared in South-West Oxford, and Zorra increased to two from one.

Blandford-Blenheim, East Zorra-Tavistock, Ingersoll and area and Tillsonburg and area have one case each.