Thursday’s COVID-19 count

Southwestern Public Health was monitoring 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Thursday, Nov. 5, most of them in Bayham.

The number in that community increased slightly to 35 from 34, while Aylmer and area and St. Thomas and area remained steady at one case each.

Oxford saw some decline, with Woodstock and area dropping to four cases from seven and Tillsonburg and area to two from three. Norwich was reported to be still at two cases and South-West Oxford at one.

Across Ontario, 987 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported.