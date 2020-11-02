Town of Aylmer declares second state of emergency

The town of Aylmer is officially under a second state of emergency as of Monday, Nov. 2.

The town’s Emergency Operations Control Group made the call due to the potential for civil unrest and service disruptions related to the protests regarding COVID-19 directions, recommendations and orders set out by Southwestern Public Health and the Ontario Government.

A second “Freedom Rally” to protest COVID-19 lockdowns is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7 at the East Elgin Community Complex. Mayor French said there may be a potential for a counter protest, and that the state of emergency adds an extra layer of protection for the town.

“Because we have declared a state of emergency, we can call on other agencies – if we need more police, for example,” said Mayor French.

Another function is to protect staff and elected officials from litigious situations, assists with applying or receiving any availability of funding that may come about as a result of the emergency, and conveys the seriousness of the circumstance.

The town previously declared – and is still under – a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 18.