Town of Aylmer declares second state of emergency

November 2, 2020 | 1

The town of Aylmer is officially under a second state of emergency as of Monday, Nov. 2.
The town’s Emergency Operations Control Group made the call due to the potential for civil unrest and service disruptions related to the protests regarding COVID-19 directions, recommendations and orders set out by Southwestern Public Health and the Ontario Government.
A second “Freedom Rally” to protest COVID-19 lockdowns is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7 at the East Elgin Community Complex. Mayor French said there may be a potential for a counter protest, and that the state of emergency adds an extra layer of protection for the town.
“Because we have declared a state of emergency, we can call on other agencies – if we need more police, for example,” said Mayor French.
Another function is to protect staff and elected officials from litigious situations, assists with applying or receiving any availability of funding that may come about as a result of the emergency, and conveys the seriousness of the circumstance.
The town previously declared – and is still under – a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 18.

  • aylmerontario

    This situation has been brewing in the background in Aylmer for a few months. Inactivity by persons in authority over the past few months has led to complacency by a couple of religious groups that have led these groups to believe that there is no pandemic problem and that it is all a hoax. Nothing can be further from the truth. This is a world-wide problem that is not going to go away for many more months or even years. Had offences under the Health Acts and Communicable Diseases Acts been laid without question at the onset of Covid-19 that has disrupted our lives since early this year these protests/rallies may not have materialized.
    A much larger group of Aylmerites exists that are following the rules of engagement for Covid-19 than those who are not. Should a confrontation occur smaller groups usually lose the conflict. Some of our many friends and acquaintances in and around town have said that they will no longer patronize Aylmer businesses because of the stores lack of guts to refuse service to those who refuse to follow the rules. We are surely being swayed to follow suit. Private businesses do not have to follow corporate rules…..so remember that when refusing to wear a mask.
    I have had two heart attacks and a triple bypass and do have shortness of breath but I find no difficulty in wearing a protective mask for the short duration while inside stores in the area. I will certainly have no difficulty in wearing that same mask while shopping in London for what I may buy in Aylmer. If my feelings expand and are felt by others then I pity the local stores that will feel the downward trend in business. I feel sorry for the town of Aylmer over this issue.
    Aylmer was a quiet, nice, rural community. It was a great place to raise a family when we moved here. Now because of a couple of zealous anti-covid factions all this has changed. This is utterly shameful upon those who are causing this to happen to a once fine community.