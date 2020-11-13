Two rushed to hospital in London following crash

Two persons were sent to hospital in London, one by air ambulance, following a bad crash involving three vehicles at Imperial Road and Ron McNeil Line on Thursday, Nov. 12, at about 10:20 p.m.

Malahide Fire Chief Brent Smith said firefighters from stations in Lyons and Springfield were dispatched to the scene at 10:24 p.m., and started arriving four minutes later.

They found two severely damaged vehicles. One motorist had been ejected from a vehicle, and another was trapped in a second.

Firefighters extricated the trapped victim by 10:51 p.m. Elgin-St. Thomas paramedics took one by ambulance to London, while the other went to St. Thomas Municipal Airport to meet an air ambulance to take the motorist to London as well.

At about 11 p.m., a third vehicle also involved in the crash was found south of the intersection.

A third ambulance was summoned, but the motorist declined to be taken to hospital.

More details as they become available.