Health unit warning: take lockdown precautions now

Dr. Joyce Lock, medical officer of health for Southwestern Public Health, advised local residents on Wednesday morning, Dec. 23, they should immediately take steps to protect themselves from the risk of catching COVID-19.

The health unit announced that morning, before overall new case numbers were issued for the day, that the number of new cases in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford had set a new record at 47 for one day.

“While the provincial shutdown officially starts on Dec. 26, I urge everyone to limit their contacts with others effective immediately,” Dr. Lock said in a statement. “We have cases in every community and in people of every age.

“Transmission happens at social events, in workplaces, through travel and within institutions. What is most worrisome is that we have many cases we cannot trace to a source.

“This evidence of community spread means urgent action is required from each of us.”