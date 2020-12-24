Several new cases for local public schools

Thames Valley District School Board on Wednesday night, Dec. 23, announced one new confirmed case each of COVID-19 at East Elgin Secondary School and Davenport Public School in Aylmer, Eva Circe Cote French Immersion Public School in Sparta, Summers Corners Public School and Kettle Creek Public School in Port Stanley.

Individual cases were also reported at St. Thomas schools, including Parkside Collegiate Institute.

The board stated that parents of children and staff at each school had been immediately notified.

Anyone found to have been in close contact with one of the infected persons would be contacted by public health officials, TVDSB added.