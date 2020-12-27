Aylmer Police blotter

Aylmer Police Inspector Nick Novacich reported the following on Sunday, Dec. 27:

Impaired driving

Officers were on patrol on Friday, Dec. 25, at 1:30 a.m. when they saw a northbound vehicle on Elm Street heading into an industrial area.

The vehicle was spinning its tires, doing “donuts” on the road and police pulled over the driver, a Springfield man, 22.

Officers smelled an alcoholic beverage, and the driver failed a roadside sobriety test and was arrested. Breath tests at the town police station indicated the level of alcohol in the man’s blood was twice the legal limit, and he was charged with that offence.

He was released, but his driving licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for seven days.

Open liquor charge

Two men from Langford, 31 and 34, were charged with having open alcohol in a car on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 6:50 p.m.

A local restaurant with a drive-through lane reported the pair, and police found two half-full cans of Smirnoff Berry Blast inside the vehicle.

The men were charged with having an open container of liquor in other than a licensed premises, residence or private place.