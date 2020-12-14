Big jump in local confirmed COVID-19 cases

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 32 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Monday, Dec. 14.

Aylmer and area saw a sizeable increase to 26 cases from 19, while St. Thomas and area jumped to 32 from 23 and West Elgin saw a slight increase to two from one.

Bayham remained steady at 13 cases and Central Elgin at one.

In Oxford, Norwich increased to 21 cases from 17, Woodstock and area to 17 from 14, Blandford-Blenheim to eight from six, and East Zorra-Tavistock, Ingersoll and area and Zorra all rose to five cases from four each.

Tillsonburg and area saw a reduction to seven cases from nine.

The infection rate across the Southwestern region stands at 67.1 per 100,000 of population, up from 54.8 the previous day.

Across Ontario, 1,940 new cases were confirmed Monday, up from 1,677 Sunday.