Seventh death reported linked to COVID-19

Southwestern Public Health was reporting its seventh death from COVID-19 on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

In addition, 10 confirmed ongoing cases of COVID-19 in St. Thomas and area were reported on Wednesday, Dec. 2, double the previous day.

Aylmer and area also saw an increase, to seven from five.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area dropped to 26 cases from 29, Ingersoll and area rose to nine from eight and Tillsonburg and area to four from five.

Zorra rose to four cases from three, Norwich stayed even at three cases, and South-West Oxford increased to two from one.

Across Ontario, 1,723 new cases were confirmed Wednesday.