COVID-19 cases jump in St. Thomas and area

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Thomas and area on Thursday, Dec. 10, up from 21 the previous day.

In Aylmer and area, the number of cases declined to 14 from 16, and in Bayham to six from seven, while Central Elgin and Southwold remained even at one each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area, which had been dropping, saw an increase to 16 cases from 13, Tillsonburg and area to six from five and East Zorra-Tavistock to three from one.

Norwich dropped to five cases from six and Zora to four from five.

Ingersoll and area remained steady at six cases and Blandford-Blenheim at four.

The health unit was reporting three cases across its region were hospitalized, two in intensive care.

Across Ontario, a new record of 1,983 was set for confirmed new cases, up from 1,890 the previous day.