COVID-19 cases up in Aylmer area, Bayham

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 18 confirmed case of COVID-19 in Aylmer and area on Friday, Dec. 11, up from 14 the previous day.

Bayham’s total also increased to 10 from six.

Across the health unit’s region, active COVID-19 cases rose to 108 from 94.

St. Thomas and area saw a slight decrease to 26 cases from 28, Central Elgin and Southwold remained steady at one each and a new case appeared in West Elgin.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area saw a decrease to 14 from 16, but Norwich jumped to 13 cases from five, Tillsonburg and area to eight cases from six, and East Zorra-Tavistock rose slightly to four cases from three.

Blandford-Blenheim and Zorra remained steady at four cases each, while Ingersoll and area dropped to four cases from six.

The infection rate for the Southwestern area stands at 51.1 cases per 100,000 of population.

Across Ontario, 1,848 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Friday.