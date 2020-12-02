First COVID-19 case at St. Joseph’s High School

A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified by Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) at St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in St. Thomas.

Parents and staff in the St. Joseph’s community have been notified of the case, London District Catholic School Board announced on Tuesday, Dec. 2. The school will remain open and school buses will continue to operate.

The health unit is investigating the case and is in the process of identifying close contacts of the infected person. SWPH investigators will only contact students and staff identified as a close contacts.

If someone is not contacted by the SWPH investigators, they are not considered to be at risk. Close contacts are being advised to stay home and quarantine.