Jump in Aylmer and area cases

Southwestern Public Health was reporting Saturday, Dec., 26, that the number of ongoing confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Aylmer and area had jumped to 54 from 41 on Thursday.

(Most COVID-19 information was not provided on Friday, Dec. 25.)

Six new cases were confirmed across the Southwestern region on Christmas Day and 44 on Saturday, compared to 37 on Thursday.

The total number of ongoing cases in the region now is 236, up substantially from 203 on Thursday.

St. Thomas and area has 43 ongoing cases compared to 35 on Thursday and Bayham rose to 12 from eight.

Central Elgin remained steady at six and West Elgin at three, while Southwold saw a slight decrease to two from three.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area increased to 47 cases from 35, Woodstock and area to 21 from 18 and Blandford-Blenheim to 11 from 10.

East Zorra-Tavistock remained steady at 14, Ingersoll and area and seven, Zorra at three and South-West Oxford at one.

Norwich decreased slightly to 12 from 13.

Across the Southwestern region, the infection rate stands at 111.6 per 100,000 of population, up from 93.1 on Thursday.

Thames Valley District School Board on Dec. 25 announced a new case had been confirmed involving someone from Summers Corners School.

On Thursday and Friday, the number of new cases across Ontario was reported as 4,301.