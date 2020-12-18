Now 27 cases in Aylmer, 16 in Bayham

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 being tracked in Aylmer and area, up from 22 the previous day, on Friday, Dec. 18.

Bayham also increased to 16 cases from 15, while St. Thomas and area dropped to 27 from 32.

Central Elgin rose to three cases from two, West Elgin dropped to two cases from three, and Southwold stayed steady at one.

In Oxford, Norwich rose to 24 cases from 21, Tillsonburg and area to 18 from 14, Ingersoll and area to 10 from seven and East Zorra-Tavistock to six cases from four.

Woodstock and area saw a slight decrease to 12 cases from 13 and Blandford-Blenheim to 10 from 11.

The total number of ongoing cases in the Southwestern region was listed at 160, up from 149 the previous day.

The infection rate stands at 75.7 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 70.4.

Across Ontario, 2,290 new cases of COVID-19 were identified on Friday, down from the record-setting 2,432 the previous day.