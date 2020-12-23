Now four cases among Davenport PS pupils and staff

Thames Valley District School Board on Tuesday night, Dec. 22, announced that two more confirmed COVID-19 cases had been identified among pupils and staff at Davenport Public School in Aylmer.

That brings the total number of active cases there to four, the highest of any TVDSB public elementary school.

The board noted that parents and staff members had been notified, and that an investigation into who might have come into close contact with the four infected pupils or staff would be contacted if necessary by Southwestern Public Health.