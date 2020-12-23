Second resident at Elgin Manor has COVID-19

Elgin County announced on Wednesday night, Dec. 23, that a second resident of Elgin Manor long-term care home in Southwold has tested positive for COVID-19.

Both residents are in isolation.

Three staff members at Terrace Lodge long-term care home in Malahide have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Warden Tom Marks, deputy mayor of Central Elgin, said, “I am sure this is difficult information for families of our residents to hear, especially this close to the holidays.

“It is important for the families of our residents to know that Elgin County has an amazing team of highly-trained and dedicated staff working in our homes. This team has responded quickly and remains committed to providing the best care possible to your loved ones.”