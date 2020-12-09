Southwestern COVID-19 update

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in St. Thomas and area on Wednesday, Dec. 9, up slightly from 20 the previous day, while Aylmer and area decreased to 16 from 18.

Bayham remained steady at seven cases, Central Elgin at one and Southwold at one.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area cases dropped to 13 from 17 and Ingersoll and area to six from seven.

Norwich saw an increase to six cases from four and Blandford-Blenheim to four cases from two.

Zorra saw a slight decrease to five cases from six, while Tillsonburg and area remained steady at five and East Zorra-Tavistock at one.

Across Ontario, 1,890 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday.