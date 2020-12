Thames Valley District School Board on Monday night, Dec. 7, announced two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 at East Elgin Secondary School in Aylmer, bringing the current ongoing total to four.

That’s expected to drop back to two on Tuesday as the first two cases were cleared, the health unit said.

The board stated that all staff and parents of students had been notified.

EESS is to remain open and school buses will continue to run.