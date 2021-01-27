All long-term care residents have first dose of vaccine

All residents of long-term care homes in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford had received the first injection of COVID-19 vaccine by Monday, Jan. 25, Southwestern Public Health Medical Officer of Health announced on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

A total of 1,100 residents had received their initial vaccination, she said, and should get their second within 21 to 27 days to maximize their defences against the virus.

The only exceptions were residents who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, Dr. Lock said. They were presumed to have developed a natural immunity to the virus, for now at least.

The next priority was “high risk” retirement homes. Vaccinations at other retirement homes would be scheduled when shipments of vaccine were available, she stated.