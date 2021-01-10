Almost all Maple Manor residents now have COVID-19

Eighty residents out of 92 at Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg have confirmed cases of COVID-19, and nine more have died, meaning only three are still untouched by the virus.

Southwestern Public Health announced Sunday, Jan. 10, the number of cases involving residents of the home had rising to 80 from 69 the previous day. The number of staff cases at the nursing home increased slightly on Sunday, Jan. 10, to 44 from 43.

A total of 41 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the Southwestern Public Health region of Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Sunday. The number of total ongoing cases increased to 379 from 340.

Aylmer and area rose to 38 cases from 34. St. Thomas and area decreased to 60 from 61 and Bayham to 11 from 12.

Central Elgin remained steady at eight, Southwold at three, West Elgin at three, Malahide at two and Dutton Dunwich at one.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area increased sharply to 125 from 104, Woodstock and area to 42 from 39, East Zorra-Tavistock to 24 from 23, Norwich to 26 from 18 and South-West Oxford to seven from five.

Ingersoll and area remained steady at 14 cases, Zorra at 11 and Blandford-Blenheim at two.

The infection rate across the Southwestern area stands at 179.2 per 100,000 of population, up from 160.8 the previous day.

Across Ontario, a new one-day record was set for the number of new COVID-19 cases at 3,945, up from 3,443 the previous day.