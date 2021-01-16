Another death at Elgin Manor

Southwestern Public Health reported on Saturday, Jan. 16, the 14th death linked to a massive COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg.

The fatality involved an Oxford man, 88. As of Saturday, 81 residents and 50 staff at Maple Manor were positive for COVID-19.

The death brings to 40 the total number of fatalities connected to the virus in Southwestern’s region of Elgin, Middlesex and London.

On Saturday, Southwestern reported 29 new confirmed cases in its area, down from 42 Friday, and 359 ongoing cases being tracked, down from 385.

St. Thomas and area decreased to 68 cases Saturday from 75 Friday and Aylmer and area to 35 from 38. Central Elgin increased to seven from six and Malahide to two from one.

Bayham remained steady at 11, Southwold at six and West Elgin at four.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area dropped to 100 cases from 111, Woodstock and area to 43 from 46, Norwich to 32 from 39, East Zorra-Tavistock to 15 from 17 and Ingersoll and area to 15 from 16.

Zorra increased to 11 from seven and South-West Oxford to nine from eight, while a new case appeared in Blandford-Blenheim.

The infection rate across the Southwestern region stands at 169.7 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 182 Friday.

Across Ontario, 3,056 new cases were confirmed Saturday, up from 2,998 from Friday.