Elgin death linked to COVID-19

Southwestern Public Health reported on Saturday, Jan. 30, that the death of an Elgin woman in her 80s was linked to COVID-19.

That brings the death toll in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford related to the pandemic to 57.

The health unit reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, down from 21 Friday.

The total number of ongoing cases in the region dropped considerably, to 161 from 182.

The number of ongoing cases in St. Thomas and area decreased to 19 from 20 and in Aylmer and area to eight from 13.

Bayham remained steady at four, West Elgin at three, Dutton-Dunwich at one, Malahide at one and Southwold at one.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area rose to 57 cases from 56, East Zorra-Tavistock to 13 from 12, Ingersoll and area to six from five and Zorra to three from two.

Tillsonburg and area dropped sharply to 18 cases from 35, Norwich to 21 from 22 and South-West Oxford to three from four. Blandford-Blenheim stayed steady at three.

The infection rate in the Southwestern region stands at 76.1 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 86.1.

Across Ontario, 2,063 new cases were confirmed Saturday, up from 1,837 Friday.