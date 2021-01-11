Henry Hildebrandt charged

Aylmer Police have charged Pastor Henry Hildebrandt with organizing an event exceeding pandemic restrictions at Aylmer Church of God on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Police Chief Zvonko Horvat said officers had sought to serve the church, represented by the pastor, with a similar charge from a Sunday service on Dec. 27.

Pastor Hildebrandt asked police to come to the church itself to serve that summons on Jan. 26, and they were confronted by an estimated 100 persons in the parking lot.

Investigation determined that Pastor Hildebrandt, identified by police only as an Aylmer man, 57, had organized that gathering, Chief Horvat alleged.

(Pastor Hildebrandt posted a video on Facebook receiving the latest summons from officers.)