More detailed numbers on Maple Manor outbreak

Southwestern Public Health, in a new weekly news briefing on Thursday, Jan. 21, provided more detailed numbers on the massive outbreak of COVID-19 that has claimed the lives of 17 residents at Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Joyce Lock, in response to a question, said the home had so far experienced 138 confirmed cases among residents and staff.

Of that total, 53 have involved staff and 85 residents. The latter number includes the 17 who have died, and also 26 considered to have recovered from the virus.

She said 42 residents still were still counted as active cases of COVID. Out of 53 staff members, all but 10 have recovered.