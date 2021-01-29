More police presence promised at Church of God service

Aylmer Police Chief Zvonko Horvat, in a statement issued Friday, Jan. 29, said more officers would be on hand this Sunday, Jan. 31, for an expected drive-in service at a church on John Street South (Church of God).

He said, “Community safety and well being and enforcement of laws is a top priority for Aylmer Police Service during this global pandemic. In preparation for the 31st of January anticipated drive-in service at the Church situated on John St. North, Aylmer Police are advising organizers and those who are planning to partake in the service to lead by example and abide by the current restrictions and emergency orders.

“Further, we are asking the public to exercise patience and avoid non-essential travel. One case of COVID-19 illness is one too many in our community.

“Aylmer police will increase their presence and respond to any violations of emergency orders,” he stated. “We are asking citizens and leaders in our community to be part of the solution and not a problem by abiding by the current restrictions to protect our community.”