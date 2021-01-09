New staff case at Terrace Lodge

Elgin County announced that a staff member at Terrace Lodge long-term care home in Malahide had tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, one other staff member is diagnosed with an ongoing case. Other previous staff cases at Terrace Lodge have been resolved.

At Elgin Manor long-term care home in Southwold, two residents had previously been infected, the county stated, but those cases have since been resolved.

The two Terrace Lodge staffers are self-isolating at home, the county noted.