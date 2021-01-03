Now 371 ongoing COVID-19 cases in Southwestern Region

Southwestern Public Health was reporting 44 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, Dec. 3, which was down from a new record daily high of 75 the previous day, but the total number of ongoing cases in the region still rose to 371 from 347.

The infection rate across the Southwestern area now stands at 175.4 per 100,000 of population, up from 164.1 on Saturday.

St. Thomas and area increased to 69 cases from 66 and Aylmer and area to 50 from 49.

Bayham remained steady at 12, Central Elgin at five, Southwold at five, the portion of Malahide not included in the Aylmer number three and West Elgin three.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area, seeing a massive outbreak involving 49 residents and 32 staff at Maple Manor long-term care home, up from 42 and 27 on Saturday, had a total of 91 ongoing cases on Sunday, up from 89 Saturday.

Woodstock and area rose to 44 cases from 40, East Zorra-Tavistock to 35 from 34, Norwich to 20 from 16, Zorra to 12 from eight, Ingersoll and area to seven from six and South-West Oxford to seven from five. Blandford Blenheim remained steady at five cases.

Across Ontario, 2,964 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Sunday.