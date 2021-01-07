Online learning only for elementary pupils

The Ontario Ministry of Education announced on Thursday, Jan. 7, that elementary schoolchildren in Southern Ontario won’t go back to attending classes in person until Monday, Jan. 25.

The move was in response to the “alarming rate” at which new COVID-19 cases were being confirmed across Ontario, the government said in a statement.

Instead, pupils would learn through online education, at least in Southern Ontario.

“These time-limited measures are being taken to help ensure that all Ontarians stay at home as much as possible to minimize transmission of the virus and prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed,” the ministry stated.