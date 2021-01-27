Only six new cases in Southwestern region

Southwestern Public Health reported only six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Wednesday, Jan. 27, down from 13 the previous day.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked also took a big drop, to 184 from 230.

St. Thomas and area decreased to 25 cases from 27, Aylmer and area to 23 from 27, Bayham to six from seven, Malahide to two from three and Central Elgin to one from two.

West Elgin remained steady at two and Southwold at one.

In Oxford, East Zorra-Tavistock was the only community with an increase, to 12 cases from 11. Tillsonburg and area dropped to 39 from 57, Woodstock and area to 37 from 45, Norwich to 23 from 27, Ingersoll and area to eight from 10, South-West Oxford to four from seven and Zorra to one from four.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 87 cases per 100,000 in population.

Across Ontario, 1,670 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday, down from 1,740 on Tuesday.