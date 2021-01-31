Southwestern reports only eight new cases

Southwestern Public Health reported only eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Sunday, Jan. 31, down from 12 the previous day.

The total number of ongoing cases being tracked in the region is now at 159, down from 161.

St. Thomas and area increased to 21 cases on Sunday from 19 Saturday, while Bayham dropped to three from four.

Aylmer and area remained steady at eight cases, West Elgin at three, Dutton-Dunwich at one, Malahide at one and Southwold at one.

Woodstock and area decreased to 55 from 57, Tillsonburg and area to 17 from 18 and East Zorra-Tavistock to 12 from 13. Ingersoll and area increased to seven from six, while Norwich remained steady at 21, Blandford-Blenheim at three, South-West Oxford at three and Zorra at three.

The infection rate in the region stands at 75.2 cases per 100,000 of population, down slightly from 76.1.

Across Ontario, 1,848 new cases were confirmed on Sunday, down from 2,063 on Saturday.