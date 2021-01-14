St. Thomas Police won’t stop anyone to see if they’re obeying stay-at-home order

St. Thomas Police Chief Chris Herridge issued a statement Thursday, Jan. 14, saying his officers won’t stop a pedestrian or vehicle or enter a home just to check on compliance with Ontario’s new “stay-at-home” order.

He stated that St. Thomas Police would “continue to prioritize emergency response by referring pandemic-related complaints to City of St. Thomas bylaw enforcement and public health inspectors.

Police would respond “where it is determined that the police are the most appropriate agency to address the situation.”

All complaints would be investigated and individuals who had violated restrictions might be fined, he said.