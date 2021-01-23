Three more deaths at Maple Manor

Southwestern Public Health on Saturday, Jan. 23, reported three more deaths linked to COVID-19 in the massive outbreak at Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg, bringing the total death toll there to 20, in a facility that houses 92 residents.

Overall, the number of deaths connected to the virus in the Southwestern region of Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford rose to 52 as a result.

The latest fatalities at Maple Manor, all of Oxford residents, included two women, one on her 70s and one in her 90s, and a man in his 70s.

Southwestern reported 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its region on Saturday, up from 15 Friday. The total number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit is now 240, down from 255 Friday.

St. Thomas and area increased to 31 ongoing cases Saturday from 28 Friday, while Aylmer and area decreased to 22 from 24 and West Elgin to one from two.

Bayham remained steady at eight cases, Central Elgin at seven, Southwold at six, Malahide at three and Dutton Dunwich at one.

In Oxford, Tillsonburg and area dropped to 63 from 70, Norwich to 34 from 37, East Zorra-Tavistock to 12 from 13, Ingersoll and area to nine from 10 and Zorra to six from 10. South-West Oxford rose to six cases from five, and Woodstock and area remained steady at 30 and Blandford-Blenheim at one.

The infection rate in the Southwestern region stands at 113.5 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 120.6.

Across Ontario, 2,359 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Saturday, down from 2,662 on Friday.