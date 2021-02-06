Another COVID-linked death–updated

Southwestern Public Health on Saturday, Feb. 6, reported the 62nd death linked to COVID-19 in the Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford region.

The latest fatality was an Oxford woman in her 90s residing at Trillium Retirement Home in Norwich.

The health unit recorded 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, down from 21 on Friday. It’s now tracking 126 ongoing cases, up from 123.

St. Thomas and area rose to 19 cases Saturday from 14 Friday, Dutton Dunwich to three from two and Malahide to two from one.

West Elgin decreased to one case from two and Aylmer and area remained steady at two cases, Bayham at one and Central Elgin at one.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area increased to 76 cases from 73, while Ingersoll and area dropped to nine from 10, Norwich to four from six and East Zorra-Tavistock to two from three.

Tillsonburg and area remained steady at three and Zorra at three.

The infection rate across the Southwestern region stands at 59.6 per 100,000 of population, up from 58.2 on Friday.

Across Ontario, 1,388 new cases were confirmed on Saturday, down from 1,670 the previous day.