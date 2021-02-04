Attorney General issues cease and desist order against Church of God

The Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General has issued a “cease and desist letter naming any pastors, elders and directors of the Church of God” on John Street North in Aylmer, town police announced on Thursday, Feb. 4.

Deputy Chief Nick Novacich said the letter was served on church Pastor Henry Hildebrandt on Thursday morning.

The letter was an initiative of the ministry, and had not been requested by Aylmer Police, Deputy Chief Novacich stated.

The letter, he continued, outlined that the church was in contravention of emergency orders made under the Re-Opening Ontario Act, Regulation 82/20.

“The letter requests that the Aylmer Church of God and anyone acting on its behalf immediately cease holding gatherings of more than 10 people, unless those gatherings are drive-in services only and comply with all other applicable provisions of Regulation 82/20.

“Section 9 of the Act permits the Crown to commence an application in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for a court order restraining Aylmer Church of God, and anyone acting on its behalf, from contravening Regulation 82/20.”