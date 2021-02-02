Aylmer down to four ongoing cases

Aylmer and area dropped to just four cases on Tuesday, Feb. 2, down from eight on Monday, Southwestern Public Health reported.

The health unit recorded 13 new cases across Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Tuesday, up from 10 on Monday, but the overall number of ongoing cases decreased to 152 from 166.

St. Thomas and area dropped to 18 cases Tuesday from 23 Monday and Bayham to three from four. Dutton Dunwich rose to three from two, while West Elgin remained steady at three and Malahide at one.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area increased to 61 from 58 and Ingersoll and area to 10 from seven. Norwich decreased to 18 from 21 and East Zorra-Tavistock to five from 13. Blandford-Blenheim, South-West Oxford and Zorra each stayed steady at three.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 71.9 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 78.5 on Monday.