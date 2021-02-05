Church of God questions cease and desist order

Aylmer Church of God Pastor Henry Hildebrandt , instead of agreeing or not to comply with a cease and desist order from the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General, has responded with questions in a letter he posted online.

The ministry sent a letter to Pastor Hildebrandt on Thursday, Nov. 4, asking him and the church to comply with Ontario’s emergency pandemic restrictions and to stop holding gatherings there, except for drive-in service allowed if certain rules were followed.

The church has flouted the emergency orders. At a service Sunday, Jan. 24, after getting out of their cars, participants went inside the church at Pastor Hildebrandt’s invitation.

Then, on Sunday, Jan. 31, a full service was held inside the church.

The ministry letter, also posted online by Pastor Hildebrandt, called for a response by Friday morning, Jan. 5, at 9 a.m. or a court order forbidding further such breaches of the order would be sought immediately.

Pastor Hildebrandt’s response was in the form of two questions, one asking if the emergency orders superseded the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and the second if the fundamental freedoms guaranteed in the Charter had been suspended.