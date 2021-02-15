Down to 91 cases in Southwestern region

Southwestern Public Health was reporting three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Monday, Feb. 15, down from nine on Saturday.

The health unit is currently tracking 91 ongoing cases across the region, down from 93 Saturday.

St. Thomas and area remained steady at eight cases, Dutton Dunwich at three and Aylmer and area, Malahide and West Elgin at one each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area dropped to 48 from 50 and Norwich to three from four, while a new case appeared in East Zorra-Tavistock.

Tillsonburg and area stayed at 15 cases, Ingersoll and area at seven, Zorra at two and Blandford-Blenheim at one.

The infection rate across the Southwestern region stands at 43 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 44 on Saturday.