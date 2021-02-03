High-risk retirement home residents get first doses of vaccine

Southwestern Public Health reported Wednesday, Feb. 3, that as of Jan. 29, it had completed the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations for residents who chose to get one at all retirement homes designated as “high risk” by the Ontario government in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford.

Previously, vaccinations of residents in long-term care homes had been completed.

These vaccinations are for the first dose only. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Joyce Lock said that as soon as shipments of the Pfizer vaccine resumed, seniors in long-term care homes and high-risk retirement homes would receive their second doses within the maximum of 42 days allowed, and hopefully sooner than that.

The Ontario Ministry of Health, the health unit explained, determined which retirement homes were high-risk, and considered factors such as whether they had a dementia care unit or were connected to a long-term care home.