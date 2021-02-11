March break postponed until April

The one-week “March break” for students in Ontario elementary and secondary schools won’t be in March this year.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced on Thursday, Feb. 11, that March break was being postponed until the week of April 12.

“At this time it is critical that we continue to prioritize the health of staff, students and their families,” he said, given that more virulent variants of COVID-19 were a potential risk for Ontario, and the spread of the virus among children had spiked during the Christmas holidays.

He urged Ontario residents to not travel at this time, and especially leading into March, to help prevent the spread of variants and the original strain of COVID-19.

Minister Lecce also urged private schools to also put off their March breaks.