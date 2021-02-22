No new cases reported Monday

Southwestern Public Health reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 22, the first time that has happened in months.

The number of ongoing cases in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford dropped to 40 Monday from 43 on Sunday.

St. Thomas and area stayed at nine ongoing cases and Aylmer and area, Dutton Dunwich, Malahide and West Elgin at one each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area decreased to 16 from 18 and Tillsonburg and area to two from three.

Ingersoll and area remained at four, East Zorra-Tavistock at two, Zorra at two and Blandford-Blenheim at one.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 18.9 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 20.3 on Sunday.

Across Ontario, 1,058 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, down from 1,087 on Sunday.