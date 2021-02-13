Ongoing cases down to double digits

Southwestern Public Health was tracking 91 ongoing cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Saturday, Feb. 13, down from 110 the previous day.

Six new cases were confirmed on Saturday, up from two the previous day.

St. Thomas and area increased to 10 cases on Saturday from nine on Friday and Dutton Dunwich to three from two.

Malahide and West Elgin remained steady at one case each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area dropped substantially to 51 from 71 and Ingersoll and area to nine from 11.

Tillsonburg and area rose to nine cases from seven, while Norwich stayed steady at four, Zorra at two and Blandford Blenheim at one.

Across the Southwestern region, the infection rate stands at 43 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 52 on Friday.

Across Ontario, 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Saturday, up from 1,076 on Friday.