Only one new case Friday, Feb. 19

Southwestern Public Health reported only one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Friday, Feb. 19, down from nine the previous day.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit also dropped, to 50 from 61.

Dutton Dunwich decreased to one ongoing case on Friday from two on Thursday, while St. Thomas and area remained steady at 10, Aylmer and area at two, Malahide at one and West Elgin at one.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area dropped to 22 from 25, Tillsonburg and area to five from 10 and Ingersoll and area to four from six. East Zorra-Tavistock and Zorra remained at two each.

Across the Southwestern region, the infection rate stands at 23.6 cases per 100,000 of population, down from 28.8 on Thursday.

In Ontario, 1,150 new cases were confirmed on Friday, up from 1,038 on Thursday.