Oxford man’s death linked to COVID-19

Southwestern Public Health recorded the 63rd fatality connected to COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Monday, Feb. 8, involving an Oxford man in his 50s.

Only six new cases of the virus were confirmed in the region on Monday, down from 12 on Sunday. Currently, the health unit is tracking 134 9ongoing cases, down from 135 Sunday.

Southwestern reported 21 cases of COVID-19 in St. Thomas and area on Monday, down from 22 the previous day. Dutton Dunwich rose to five cases from three.

Aylmer and area and Malahide remained at two cases each, and Bayham, Central Elgin and West Elgin at one each.

In Oxford, Woodstock and area rose slightly to 77 from 76 and Ingersoll and area to 13 from 12.

Norwich dipped to four cases from six and Zorra to two from three. Tillsonburg and area stayed steady at three and East Zorra-Tavistock at two.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stood at 63.4 cases per 100,000 of population Monday, down slightly from 63.8 the previous day.

Across Ontario, 1,265 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, down from 1,489 on Sunday.