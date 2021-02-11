St. Thomas and Elgin down in cases, Oxford up

The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases being reported by Southwestern Public Health on Thursday, Feb. 11, rose to 18, up from seven on Wednesday.

The health unit is now tracking 120 ongoing cases in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford, up from 116 Wednesday.

St. Thomas and area dropped to 12 cases Thursday, down from 16 Wednesday, and Aylmer and area to one from two. Dutton Dunwich remained steady at three cases and Central Elgin, Malahide and West Elgin at one each.

In Oxford, the number of ongoing cases in Woodstock and area increased to 74 from 70 and in Tillsonburg and area to seven from one.

Ingersoll and area remained steady at 13, Norwich at four, Zorra at two and Blandford-Blenheim at one.

The infection rate for the Southwestern region stands at 56.7 cases per 100,000 of population, up from 54.8 on Wednesday.

Across Ontario, the number of new confirmed cases dropped to three digits at 945 on Thursday, down from 1,072 on Wednesday.